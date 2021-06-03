American International Group Inc. Buys 447 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of Hawaii worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

