American International Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

