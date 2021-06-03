American International Group Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Yelp worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.12 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

