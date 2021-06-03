American International Group Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

