American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,939,096 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $141.88 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.21.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

