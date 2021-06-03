American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

