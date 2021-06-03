American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

