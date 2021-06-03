American International Group Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.