American International Group Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,322 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,277.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $3,568,462 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of CTXS opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

