American International Group Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,973,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

