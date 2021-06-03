American International Group Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $336.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

