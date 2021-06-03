American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

