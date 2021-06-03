American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

