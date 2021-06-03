American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.

AMSC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Several research firms have commented on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

