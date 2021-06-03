AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WPP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in WPP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

