AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.71 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

