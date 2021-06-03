AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,936 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01.

