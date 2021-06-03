Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $32,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.86. 17,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,541. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

