Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.63). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BHVN traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 372,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,780. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

