Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report sales of $45.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.95 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $277.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,680,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,339. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.08.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

