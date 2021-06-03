Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.58 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

