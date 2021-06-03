Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $271.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 2,968,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

