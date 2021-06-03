Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.34 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $271.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 2,968,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.