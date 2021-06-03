Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 26,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

