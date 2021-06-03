Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $209.89. 9,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,953. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.46. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

