Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,401. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.25. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

