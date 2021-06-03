Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,495,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

