Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

