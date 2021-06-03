Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $181.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $187.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $735.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.58 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,568. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

