Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 674,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

