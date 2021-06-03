Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $4.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 112,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,616. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

