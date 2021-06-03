Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

CL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

