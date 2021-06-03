Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.