Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.19. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,073. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

