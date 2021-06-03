Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

