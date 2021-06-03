Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $1,667.97

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,667.97.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,362.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,431.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.