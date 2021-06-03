Analysts Set Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Target Price at $113.75

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 3,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

