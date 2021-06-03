Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $88.30

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

