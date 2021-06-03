Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $88.30

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

