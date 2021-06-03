Analyzing Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orgenesis and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $7.65 million 16.00 $1.11 million N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $271.03 million 24.33 -$186.57 million ($5.28) -18.50

Orgenesis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -186.45% -48.23% -34.98% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -60.96% -38.24% -22.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Orgenesis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orgenesis and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 4 11 0 2.73

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $143.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Orgenesis.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Orgenesis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. sThe company's POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes, and hospitals for the clinical development and production of therapies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. The company is also developing DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Solid Biosciences Inc.; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

