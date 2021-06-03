Analyzing Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.64 $177.63 million $7.22 3.54 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 19.58% 164.31% 33.72% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Sculptor Capital Management on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

