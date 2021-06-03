Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.81 ($0.06). 13,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 210,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

In other news, insider Charles Duncan Soukup bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

