AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $27.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Shares of AU stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

