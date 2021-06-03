Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

BUD traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,060. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

