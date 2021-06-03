Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
BUD traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,060. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.