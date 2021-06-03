APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

APA stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in APA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 500,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in APA by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

