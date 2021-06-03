API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.68 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00010043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $53.68 million and $14.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.01019148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.41 or 0.09392452 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

