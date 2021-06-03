Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 4.8%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $86.10. Approximately 22,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,140,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

