Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.12. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.19 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

