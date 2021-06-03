Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

