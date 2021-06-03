Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $286,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,269.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.