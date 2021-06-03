Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.