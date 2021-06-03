Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.09

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $903.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

